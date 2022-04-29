FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The Hobnobben Film Festival is highlighting past submissions, and this time, Hoosier filmmaker Pat Battistini’s short films will be showcased at an event this weekend.

The event will take place Friday night at 7 p.m., located at the Cinema Center.

Following the screening of these short films, Battistini, the Hobnobben Co-Chairs, and Summit City Cinephiles will be answering questions regarding Hobnobben and will talk about a new local screenwriting contest.

Another screening of the film and a recording of the Q&A from Friday evening will screen on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Only 60 spots are available, so to sign up, head to the Cinema Center website.