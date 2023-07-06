FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — July is the time to catch the yellow perch according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Fresh after spawning the perch should return to shallow waters looking for a bite. Anglers are recommended by DNR to use live minnows for bigger perch but shrimp, crayfish tails, and even soft plastics can make the catch.

It is recommended to fish in steady waters with temperatures between 60-70 degrees.

The yellow perch is not the only fish available in the lakes of Michigan. Until the end of July trout and salmon will be wading the waters 6 to 20 miles from shore.

Before hitting the water make sure to have proper licensing if traveling offshore in Michigan or Illinois.

For more information and a list of accessible water, head to DNR’s website.