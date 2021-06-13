Honoring veterans near and far at the ride and rally in New Haven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veterans who have lost their lives to PTSD or depression were honored Sunday at Schnelker Park through Operation Enduring Freedom: Ride & Rally. The Freedom Riders Indiana, FW22, and New Haven.

The Kickbacks played and alcohol was provided by Rockstar Lounge. Vendors were set up all throughout Schnelker Park.

Each rider wore the name of the veteran during the Operation Enduring Freedom Ride and Rally. Frank Conner, public information officer for the Freedom Riders, said that they hoped to encourage people to reach out to the people around them.

“Get back to the community, help veterans, help your neighbor, help your brother, be out there for everybody and do what you can for others,” said Conner. “We should always step up for our veterans whenever we get a chance to show how much we appreciate the sacrifices they made for us.”

Money raised from the event went to support the Freedom Riders as well as FW 22 and Clothes for Joes.