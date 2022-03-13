FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Honor Flight is hosting a bowling event today for our Veterans.

Honor Flight is a Non-Profit, 100% Volunteer Ran Program for our Vets. They Fly Vets to Washington D.C. to tour monuments and other War related areas at no cost to our Vets. Every Flight takes approximately $90,000 and it’s all paid for by Donations and Fundraisers.

Over 200 bowlers will be participating in todays event. There will also be a silent auction and a $2 raffle, where people can bid on donated items. All Profits from Raffles and Silent Auction will be donated to Honor Flight. Direct Donations checks can be made and are Tax Deductible

If you didn’t sign up but would still like to watch or donate, you can go to Thunderbowl #1 and do so. They hope this can be an annual event and do something for our Vets every year. For information on how to sign up next year, you can visit their website.