Hometown hero scarecrows are Positively Fort Wayne

Monroeville, Ind. (WANE) – “It was fun to stuff the scarecrows,” said Nobe Jones. The student at Saint Rose Catholic School in Monroeville recently showed off a scarecrow he and his classmates helped create for the town’s Hometown Heroes Scarecrow project. “The Hometown Heroes Project is where the classes at our school each made a scarecrow representing one of our hometown heroes,” said 13year old Madison Witte. “One that my class helped make was a fireman.” “We put a lot of work into it,” said classmate Shaylin McCray.

“Most of us at the school had never made a scarecrow before,” said St. Rose teacher Pam Berning. “So trying to figure out a way to get the supplies and get all the kids involved so they could all participate was quite a challenge but it was also very entertaining.”

“We made two town guys because they clean up our town and make it nice to live in,” said Adalina Bacon. “We made one scarecrow with two different heads Dan and Larry.”

“Larry Oberley is one of the two headed town guys,” explained Lois Ternet with the Monroeville Chamber of Commerce. “He’s always a positive guy so it was his idea to get it going.”

Oberley’s idea got folks in the town to pull out all the straws to decorate for Halloween and the harvest season. The seven scarecrows the students made led to a lot more.

“We asked the businesses and individuals to help,” said Ternet. “I think there’s about 30 to 32.” Not all of the creations represent real-life heroes and not all of them are made of straw.

The students said it took more than straw and clothes to make the scarecrows. “It took a lot of teamwork and a lot of patience,” said McCray.

“Wood and hats,” added Bacon. “Plus hard work,” chimed in Jones. “Most of these were made with stuff you have at home in your closet,” said Ternet. “Because of COVID people are depressed, so it’s kind of nice to have an outside event where everybody can get together and do something creative.”

For their creativity the Chamber will award a few small monetary prizes but the kids said it’s not about winning. “It helped bring our town together,” said McCray. “It’s a way to thank the hometown heroes and get a little creative in the Fall.”

Hometown Heroes display at night at Pocket Park

The Hometown Heroes Project will be up around town day and night through Friday, November 6th for anyone who wants to drive by and take a look. The primary area is Pocket Park in the 100 block of West South Street downtown.