During the 2019-2020 school year, Homestead Dance Team coach Britney Lombardo and her high school team members began the first ever Champions Together Dance Team. The team combines competitive dance team athletes and a group of students in the special needs program. Just over two years later, the group is flourishing. Lombardo beams when she says “It’s a dream true to show inclusiveness with dance and help our passion grow within the community.”

Senior Cate Bilodeau says working with the Champions Together Team a great opportunity. “I get to make new friends and share what I’ve learned, while hopefully bringing a little light to their day.” Fellow senior Akua Addo says, “it shows that anyone can dance, and treating them as equals is really special to me.”

Coach Lombardo says inclusion is the most important thing she tries to teach. “These dancers are just like any other dancer. If you give them a chance to try some of these steps we’ve all trained to do, they can do everything that we can do.”

A member of the Champions Together Dance Team finishes a routine with his team.

The program started just before the pandemic hit, but after taking a pause, it’s back bigger and better than ever. Numbers are up, and Lombardo says they’re ready to keep growing the program. Freshman Max Koehl is one of the students who participates and encourages his fellow students to sign up. “I would tell them not to be afraid, and have fun dancing like I do.”

Others are starting to take notice. At the National Dance Alliance’s National Championships earlier this month, the team was rewarded with the Go Be Great Award. It was recognition of their love and passion for inclusion. Bilodeau says she couldn’t contain her happiness when she heard the announcement. “When I heard Homestead’s name, I was in shock. It was awesome. We got to see our buddies up on the screen and it was just amazing.”

Among other awards, the Homestead Dance Team brought home the Go Be Great Award from the National Dance Alliance’s National Championship in Orlando, Florida.

Coach Lombardo looked on with pride. “A large part of that is because of their character, their leadership, and for just being great, kind people and spreading that kindness.” Addo takes a lot of pride in the award and the Champions Together Team. “It’s really something special. We know not every school does this, so to be able to work with these kids is a once in a lifetime opportunity that we hope carries on with them.”

It’s why the Homestead Champions Together Dance Team is Positively Fort Wayne!