Homestead High School teacher passes away after months-long illness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved French teacher at Homestead High School has passed away.

Marius Sagnon had been hospitalized since falling seriously ill in late February. He passed away on Friday.

His students and others rallied to support him, raising thousands of dollars to help cover expenses and taking other steps to offer encouragement to Sagnon and those closest to him. His fiancé, has offered thanks to those who have provided comfort.

Sagnon was the 2019 Southwest Allen County Schools District Teacher of the Year.