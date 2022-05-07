BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Former Homestead standout Carter Mathison is feeling right at home with his new team in Bloomington. The freshman smashed his 14th home run of the season on Friday night in an 8-4 loss at Michigan.

Mathison’s home run on Friday night tied Alex Dickerson for the most hit by a freshman in Indiana baseball history. The Homestead grad will have a chance to have the program record all to himself with 10 games to go in the regular season.

Entering Saturday, Mathison has batted .265 with 41 RBI’s.