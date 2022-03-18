FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead Dance Team took a trip down to Orlando and brought back some hardware to prove it.

Homestead competed at the National Dance Alliance (NDA) National Championships two weeks ago.

The Varsity team place 4th in Hip-Hop and Jazz. The Junior Varsity team won the National Championship in Hip-Hop and 3rd in Jazz.

While at Nationals, the team won the coveted ‘GoBeGreat‘ award for their work with special needs children in teaching them dance.

“I never would have imagined it would have become what is has and a large part of that is our special needs group our champions together team,” said head coach Britney Lombardo, “It’s been a dream come true to show inclusiveness through dance and help our passion grow through the community through dance.”

Both Varsity and Junior Varsity teams brought back state runner up titles this past weekend in Lafayette at Indiana State Dance Championships.