FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —Some of the homes along West Dupont Road near the Lima Road intersection were auctioned off Thursday night.

Thirteen homes were on the auction block held at Lifehouse Church.

Eleven houses were on Dupont and two on Coldwater Road. Three of the homes sold for between $200-350,000.

Total bids for the auction were more than $2.2 million, but the bidders didn’t meet the reserve, meaning the bids were less than the lowest price sellers were willing to accept.

The auction company said the two stretches of land have the potential to be developed into commercial properties.

“Storefronts if you will. The Northside of Fort Wayne as well as the Southside of Fort Wayne is just growing exponentially. Many houses going in. We are seeing our school districts just booming. A lot of restaurants. There’s just a lot of people coming to this area due to the employment that we have here and the cost of living that Indiana offers.” If a buyer wants to develop the land into commercial real estate, they will have to have it re-zoned because right now it is zoned as residential,” Steve Bartkus of Bartkus Auctioneers said.

If a buyer wants to develop the land into commercial real estate, they will have to have it re-zoned because the land is currently zoned as a residential area.