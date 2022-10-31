FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every year, Fort Wayne families spend months, weeks, and hours putting together elaborate Halloween displays, all unique in their own ways.
WANE 15’s Emily Dwire headed to three homes that are spreading some spooky holiday cheer this Halloween season.
MARK THOMPSON
Mark Thompson has been doing a big Halloween display for at least 20 years. It features more than 30 skeletons, animatronic characters, fog machines, and characters that talk and make noise. It came in second place last year for a national competition.
Extended Look at the Thompson house
This house is in the 2900 block of Sweet Cider Ct.
MISSY GIRARDOT
Missy Girardot and her husband are well known for their giant Christmas light show, but for the past 3 years they’ve ventured into the Halloween world. Trick-or-treaters and neighbors alike now marvel at the spooktacular light show that’s programmed to the most popular Halloween tracks.
Extended look at the Girardot house
The Girardots will also hold their annual food drive during the Christmas light season. People who come to view the show are asked to bring along canned goods for the Community Harvest Food Bank.
This house is in the 13000 block of Plumbago Ct.
CHRIS AND AMANDA FISH
Chris and Amanda Fish have been doing a giant Halloween display for about 25 years. It features a front yard set up, plus a haunted house that they build in their driveway that is as professional as they come. Chris Fish says they used to do their set up in a low poverty area for kids who didn’t get to go to the haunted houses in town, and they’ve just never stopped.
Extended look at the Fish house
This house is in the 4000 block of Aboite Lake Dr.