FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every year, Fort Wayne families spend months, weeks, and hours putting together elaborate Halloween displays, all unique in their own ways.

WANE 15’s Emily Dwire headed to three homes that are spreading some spooky holiday cheer this Halloween season.

MARK THOMPSON

Mark Thompson has been doing a big Halloween display for at least 20 years. It features more than 30 skeletons, animatronic characters, fog machines, and characters that talk and make noise. It came in second place last year for a national competition.

This is the only holiday where everybody comes out to be together at once, and it’s really positive. We found people who followed us – we lived on Oakdale for 14 years – and there was just a lady last night who asked me if I was the same house on the south side, and I said yes, and she comes by and sees it every year. It’s amazing to see that people are super positive and some kids make their parents bring them multiple nights because they see something new every day. It’s a giant Halloween ‘Find It’ game. Mark Thompson

Extended Look at the Thompson house

This house is in the 2900 block of Sweet Cider Ct.

MISSY GIRARDOT

Missy Girardot and her husband are well known for their giant Christmas light show, but for the past 3 years they’ve ventured into the Halloween world. Trick-or-treaters and neighbors alike now marvel at the spooktacular light show that’s programmed to the most popular Halloween tracks.

“We all need to figure out how to not be negative, and uplift our community, and we hope that the Halloween display, does our part, or we do out part to help with that.” Missy Girardot

Extended look at the Girardot house

The Girardots will also hold their annual food drive during the Christmas light season. People who come to view the show are asked to bring along canned goods for the Community Harvest Food Bank.

This house is in the 13000 block of Plumbago Ct.

CHRIS AND AMANDA FISH

Chris and Amanda Fish have been doing a giant Halloween display for about 25 years. It features a front yard set up, plus a haunted house that they build in their driveway that is as professional as they come. Chris Fish says they used to do their set up in a low poverty area for kids who didn’t get to go to the haunted houses in town, and they’ve just never stopped.

“It started on a porch and it kind of grew from there. Now you can see we went a little overboard, but it’s fun. The neighborhood loves it, we love doing it, and it’s a good time for the family and friends.” Chris Fish

Extended look at the Fish house

This house is in the 4000 block of Aboite Lake Dr.