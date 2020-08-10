Home in West Central neighborhood damaged in fire

A home in the 700 block of Wayne Street was damaged by a fire on Monday, August 10.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A home in Fort Wayne’s West Central neighborhood was severely damaged by a fire early Monday. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded just after midnight to the home in the 700 block of Wayne Street, just south of Saint Joseph Hospital.

In a news release, fire officials said two people inside the home made it out before firefighters arrived. One occupant and one firefighter were treated by medics on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

When fire crews got there, flames were coming from a second-floor living space and had extended through the back of the house. It took about an hour to get the fire under control, and crews spent several more hours salvaging the property and working on damaged areas.

According to the news release, the cause of the fire was electrical.