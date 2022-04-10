SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBS SF) — A fire quickly grew into a 5-alarm inferno as flames engulfed a San Jose Home Depot store Saturday, triggering a response by dozens of firefighters and sending a massive cloud billowing skyward that was visible for miles.

The San Jose Fire Department said the blaze was burning in the store located in the 900 block of Blossom Hill Rd. across the street from Oakridge Mall.

SJFD Battalion Chief Brad Cloutier said the primary focus was to initially was to evacuate all the employees and customers. But the firefight itself was challenging for several reasons including blustery wind conditions.

Firefighters said those looking to reunite with their pets were asked to go to Golfland San Jose, located at the corner of Winfield Boulevard and Blossom Hill Road.

The fire burned so intensely, National Weather Service officials said it was appearing on their South Bay radar.

Crews gained control of the fire at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night.

No injuries were reported among the firefighters, store employees or customers. The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.