Home badly damaged after fire on Fort Wayne’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters are responding to a house fire on the city’s south side.

Crews were called out just after 4:15 a.m. to a home in the 700 block of West Oakdale Drive, right off of Bluffton Road, on a report of a structure fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

According to the battalion chief on the scene, five people were able to evacuate the house before firefighters arrived.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather additional details.

This is a developing story. Click refresh for more updates.