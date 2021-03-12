Home and Garden show is less than a month away; what should you expect?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 47th annual Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show at Memorial Coliseum was the last large gathering to happen before the pandemic forced many venues and events to shut down. A little over a year later, the 48th event is back with some changes.

The show is typically scheduled around the end of February. Back in December, president Becky Williams made the decision to postpone the show until April due to the spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the country. The 2021 show will be smaller and different than normal.

For safety precautions, masks are to be worn at all times and hand sanitizing stations can be found throughout the coliseum. Saturday of the show will have timed tickets to space out visitors and limit the amount of people in the coliseum at one time. Vendors are looking forward to having business again.

“We do have so many local and small businesses that really count on the show. Many of my vendors have said they haven’t had a show since our last show last year. So I’m extremely grateful to be able to bring them the revenue and the business again this year,” Williams says.

This show means a lot to Williams herself as well. “My grandfather started the show. It’s very personal for me. Last year we didn’t expect to need to even be worried about not having a show this year. A few months ago when I had postponed the show I was genuinely concerned that I was going to have to cancel the show and over the 48 years we’ve never ever had to cancel the show so I personally I’m just extremely grateful to be able to have the show, have the show for my vendors and bring a little bit of normalcy back to Fort Wayne,” Williams says.

Tickets can be purchased here.