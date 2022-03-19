Charlotte guard Mikayla Boykin (12) blocks the shot of Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana head coach Teri Moren heels to her team as they played against Charlotte in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Charlotte guard Octavia Jett-Wilson (13) shoots over Indiana forward Kiandra Browne (23) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Charlotte guard Mikayla Boykin (12) shoots over Indiana guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Charlotte guard Mikayla Boykin (12) drives on Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana forward Kiandra Browne (23) gets tied up by Charlotte forward KeKe McKinney (40) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 19 points to lead Indiana to an 85-51 victory over Charlotte Saturday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Serving as hosts for the first time in the women’s tournament, the third-seeded Hoosiers (23-8) used a 22-2 run across a nearly six-minute first-half stretch to blow the game open.

Aleksa Gulbe scored the final five in the spurt to make it 33-13 with 6:44 remaining in the half.

The lead never dipped below 20 in the second half as Holmes scored 15 of her points after halftime.

Octavia Jett-Wilson’s 19 points led the 49ers (22-9), who shot 37%.