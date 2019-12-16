Holiday Giveback is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne church is mobilizing its neighborhood this holiday season. Members of Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center in the Mount Vernon Park neighborhood are busy transforming fleece into hats, scarves and blankets.

“We make them so we can give them to people that are poor in the streets,” said 11-year old Yisrael Mondragon, one of the young members of Bridge of Grace. He and other church members are making blankets, hats and scarves to help the homeless. These items and more will be given away during Bridge of Grace’s fourth annual Holiday Giveback.



“The Holiday Giveback is a project we do in the Mount Vernon Park Neighborhood because we want to give our residents a chance to give back,” said Rena Bradley, Community Development Director at Bridge of Grace. “Often times people don’t see southeast Fort Wayne as a place where charity or love or care come from. They see it as a place to give to. But we want our neighbors to know that they can bring canned goods, socks, gently used coats. If they can simply tie a knot, they can give to someone in need this holiday season.”

Christmas cards are also being accepted, homemade or store bought. Donations can be dropped off at the church this week. Bridge of Grace will give the items along with the fleece blankets, hats & scarves to a local mobile ministry that provides necessities for people who live on the streets. “We’ve been working with Sally Segerson over at Street Reach for the Homeless,” said Bradley. “We like working with Sally because she goes straight out into the streets. You can make those blankets on the 19th on a Thursday and know they’ll be delivered to someone on Friday, Saturday or the following week.”

“It’s getting colder and they really need this,” said Mondragon. “If we put effort into this and give things to people they will know that someone loves them and that God is helping them.”

The Bridge of Grace Holiday Giveback is Thursday, December 19th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church at 5100 Gaywood Drive. The free event will also include a potluck and live music. Call 260-744-4446 for more information.