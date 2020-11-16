Holcomb: Wearing mask, slowing spread of COVID like ‘war effort’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Indiana’s COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations and positivity rates climb, the state’s governor has started pleading with Hoosiers to wear masks and distance from others.

On Monday, a day after new county-based restrictions went into effect, Governor Eric Holcomb compared the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 to a war effort.

“It is within us to make the difference,” Holcomb said. “So what we are doing when we act in an undisciplined manner is we the people are closing down businesses. We are having an adverse affect on our schools being able to safely be open for in class instruction.”

Also on Monday, state health officials reported that Indiana hospitals were treating the largest number of patients with COVID-19 since the state began releasing the statistics in the spring.

“We have to view it and understand that the very few sacrifices that we’re asking Hoosiers to make will be worth it,” Holcomb added. “It won’t just save lives, which is all important, but it will also allow us to keep our businesses open.”

The Allen County Department of Health issued a notice Monday evening that an update on local COVID-19 restrictions has been planned to happen Tuesday morning. WANE will provide coverage of the press conference starting at 11:00 a.m.