Holcomb: ‘The State of Indiana is on fire’ as COVID-19 spread continues

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – One month after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a county-by-county plan to slow the spread of COVID 19, some adjustments have been made to restrictions. Several other moves have been made as every county in the state has ‘red’ levels of community spread.

“The state of Indiana is on fire,” Governor Eric Holcomb said Wednesday during his weekly update.

Governor Holcomb and the state’s health commissioner addressed high numbers in every category of COVID-19 tracking.

“All counties have high community spread,” Dr. Box said. “We do not have a single county with less than 200 cases per 100,000 residents.”

According to Box, only two counties have less than 400 cases per 100,000 residents.

“I know Hoosiers are tired,” Box added. “I’m tired.”

While a spike in cases was expected to be seen after Thanksgiving gatherings, Governor Holcomb clarified that a complete picture of the numbers from the holiday have yet to be seen.

Non-emergent procedures scheduled to happen in hospitals have been set to be postponed. The move will begin December 16 and last through January 3.

County-by-county limits on gatherings now are capped with no exceptions allowed by local county departments of health. Only 25 people can gather in red counties, 50 in orange and 100 in yellow.

Governor Eric Holcomb shared a ‘to-do’ list for Hoosiers Wednesday on how to slow the spread: