Hitting the road soon? Make sure your vehicle is prepared with these tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Hoosiers continue to hit the road this summer, Belle Tire is reminding everyone of car maintenance and safety tips to make sure they get to their destinations safely.

“The last thing anyone wants to do is have a problem on the road while they’re traveling,” said Dustin Young, the Director of Retail Operations at Belle Tire. “We see so many different issues every day.”

The first tip Young shared is to check your tire pressure. This can be done by using a tire gauge.

“If you have the right amount of air pressure in your vehicle that actually gives you better gas mileage,” said Young. “So, that’s a very important tip.”

Next, Young said to check your car’s battery because its common for the summer heat to drain it. Other tips include getting your tires rotated often, checking your oil and lights, and making sure you have an emergency kit in the back of your vehicle.

Belle Tire is a full service shop. Its services include tires, brakes, alignments, suspension and oil changes. To schedule an inspection, click here.