FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When the weather get warm, go and and it enjoy it by hitting the links at McMillen Golf Course.

The golf course opens up at 8 am, but when the weather gets warmer they’ll be open from sunrise to sunset.

All courses at the golf course are wither par 3 or par 4, and anyone can come out to play. if you are looking for opportunities to improve your game, they do offer lessons for anyone. They also provide lessons for kids and have Peewee/Junior golf tour.

If you enjoy golf but with your feet, they have something for that as well. Footgolf is back at the golf course. FootGolf combines soccer and golf into a fun and fast growing new sport.

For adults, 9 holes is $5, Youth 9 holes $4. Soccer Ball rentals are $2, and children under the age of 14 play free with a paid adult.

For more information on the golf course and times/rentals you can visit their website.