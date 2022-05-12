FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A long-awaited return for a former Fort Wayne staple may be in the works.

On Thursday, Volkswagon announced through a press release that it would be bringing back a once-beloved Fort Wayne icon, The Scout.

The Scout was an off-road vehicle that was once produced by International Harvester until it was discontinued in 1980.

Before the company closed in 1983, International Harvester employed more than 10,000 workers.

Volkswagon stated on Thursday that they would like to produce the cars in North America, begging one big question:

Could production return to Fort Wayne?

The President of Greater Fort Wayne, John Urbahns hopes so. “I think it would be a great opportunity here in Fort Wayne, Allen County, and Northeast Indiana. It’s on our radar, it’s something we’ll be looking at,” Urbahns said.

Ryan DuVall is the founder and Ceo of Harvester Homecoming, a group focused on bringing the Heavy-Duty Truck Capital of the world to the forefront of Fort Wayne’s identity. The prospect of having the Scout produced in Fort Wayne again makes sense not just economically in his eyes, but also culturally.

In regards to a scout plant returning he said, “It hits me in the heart to think that it’s not necessarily an impossibility.”

He’s hoping that Harvester Homecoming can have a hand in bringing the Scout back. “No matter how small a role Harvester Homecoming would play, we could be in some way helping or working to bring a new Scout assembly line to Fort Wayne, it makes me speechless,” DuVall said.

The vehicle that DuVall describes as the forerunner to the SUV is long overdue for a homecoming.