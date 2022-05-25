CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – A student is raising money to provide service dogs to veterans suffering from trauma.

Kendall Stuckey, a sophomore at Churubusco Hight School has a passion to help veterans.

“They do so much for our country, and they come home and they don’t get what they need. They kinda get tossed aside,” Stuckey said when asked why supporting veterans was important to her.

Last year, Stuckey raised enough money to fund a service dog for a veteran with service-related trauma. To do it she raises money any way she can. Stuckey raises money for an organization called ‘Our Turn to Serve’ that helps veterans in need.

“Last year I made over one-hundred-dozen cookies and sold them all, last year I had a golf outing and I raised about 12,755,” Stuckey said of her efforts a year ago.

She’ll be having another golf outing at Eel River Golf Course on Friday, May 27th where Stuckey will host her second annual Dogs For Vets Golf Scramble to raise money for her goal.

A goal that isn’t quite the same this year.

Despite costs raising due to inflation and other factors, Stuckey wants to raise enough money to train two dogs this year.