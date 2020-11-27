Hidden Fees: Saving big money on your retirement account

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Police have changed their story about shots being fired at Glenbrook Square Mall Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported to police in the incident that sent a large response to the shopping center.

Shoppers quickly exited the mall after the incident began around 3:00 p.m. A large amount of Fort Wayne police officers and Indiana State Police troopers gathered at the mall entrance near Red Robin minutes later.