Hidden Fees: Saving big money on your retirement account

One of the best ways to save money on your retirement account is by understanding hidden fees. Financial Advisor Greg Reynolds tells Pat Hoffmann that a slight adjustment of the fees you pay could add up to several thousand dollars over time.
by: Pat HoffmannPosted: / Updated:
One of the best ways to save money on your retirement account is by understanding hidden fees. Financial Advisor Greg Reynolds tells Pat Hoffmann that a slight adjustment of the fees you pay could add up to several thousand dollars over time.