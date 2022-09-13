FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, WANE 15 reported that the Fort Wayne redevelopment commission approved a property donation in the 900 block of Pontiac Street which would become a city-backed grocery store.

Tuesday night, a resolution will be introduced to Fort Wayne City Council asking for approval to use $2 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to turn the former Vincent Village Outlet Store into a grocery story.

John Perlich from the City of Fort Wayne’s public information office told WANE 15 all the details haven’t been worked out yet, but if they get the approvals needed from city council and the Board of Public Works, the vision is to transform the building into a full-service grocery.

It would include fresh food offerings such as fresh fruits and vegetables.

“It’s something that we want to be able to provide that people in our community, particularly southeast Fort Wayne residents, can have something that’s close by, that is affordable, that does have those fresh food offerings that may not be readily available to them now,” Perlich said.

The final vision also includes an expansion of the building, which is currently only 4,000 square feet. For comparison, the average Dollar General store is about 7,500 square feet.

Perlich said city administration has had informal discussions with city council members about the proposed grocery store and that they’ve received positive feedback and recognition of the need for something like what is planned.

Ultimately, he said the city will not operate the grocery store, but they felt a responsibility to be the catalyst that gets a project like this underway.

“We think this is going to be a great amenity for the community and one that’s been asked for for a number of years,” he said.

Perlich said city administration has had discussions with a community partner who would run the store. As definitive agreements are reached and the necessary governmental approvals come through over the coming months, the partner as well as exact details and offerings of the grocery store can be revealed.

There has long been talk of the necessity for a grocery store in southeast Fort Wayne. Data from the USDA shows parts of the area as “food deserts.”

According to Perlich, the belief is that the planned grocery store would meet the need of the entire southeast quadrant.

It would have a neighborhood feel and would eliminate the need for many who currently have to find public transportation or other means of transportation to get access to fresh foods.

If the proposed grocery store is able to move forward, Perlich said construction work on transforming the building would begin later this year.