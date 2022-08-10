FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Historically high inflation has hurt the spending power of consumers when it comes to just about everything they purchase. While we can cut back on buying certain things, other items are considered necessities; like diapers.

During the recent special session of the Indiana General Assembly, parents got some relief when lawmakers voted to do away with the sales tax on children’s diapers as part of the Senate Bill 2 which also contained a provision to provide an additional tax refund of $200 dollars to taxpayers.

So how much will parents really save by not having to pay the 7-percent sales tax? We did some number crunching to get the answer.

According to online publication Parents magazine, newborns on average will go through anywhere from eighth to 12 diapers a day, so to simplify things we used 10 diapers a day for our calculations. So for a month a baby could go through around 300 diapers.

We found that Target, Walmart and Kroger* all charge just over $27 for a 104 count package of Pampers Baby-Dry Size 3 Baby Diapers. So assuming parents would buy three packages a month at a cost of about $81 with just under $6 tacked on for sales tax. So over the course of a year parents will save about $72.

* Prices as of 8/10/2022