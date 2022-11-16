FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season, as they are looking for volunteers to be kettlebell ringers.

Every year, the Salvation Army collects donations to help feed and take care of residents across the nation, which includes right here in Fort Wayne.

The need this time of year is great for the Salvation Army, and now they are asking for your help. They need 7,500 hours of volunteer work for people to stand outside the stores and ring the bells.

Starting this saturday, you might see them out outside of Sam’s and Walmart. Then starting the day after Thanksgiving, you will see more at Kroger.

If you would like to donate your time and help the Salvation Army, you can visit website or stop in at their headquarter station off of Clinton Street. You can also visit there to make a donation as well.