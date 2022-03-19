SAN GABRIEL CANYON, Cal. (CBSLA) — A helicopter crashed in San Gabriel Canyon Saturday afternoon.

Early reports indicated that the crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. PT, near the San Gabriel Dam in California, though it was unclear what caused the incident.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews on scene disclosed that the aircraft belonged to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau.

The helicopter was en route to an air evacuation for the victims of a car crash near the area.

LA County Fire Department has confirmed that 5 patients from the helicopter have been brought to a hospital. 1 is in critical condition, 2 have moderate injuries, and 2 have minor injuries.

The person the helicopter was sent to rescue has also been brought to a hospital with minor injuries.