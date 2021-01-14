Healthier Moms and Babies receives $20,000 towards helping at-risk mothers

FORT WAYNE (Ind.) WANE – An organization that focuses on providing education and support to at-risk expectant mothers in Allen County has received a donation of $20,000.

The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation donation will go towards Healthier Moms and Babies, whose primary goal is to improve pregnancy outcomes and increase preparedness for its clients.

According to the organization, clients are “eager to learn” before their babies are born. They receive an education in prenatal nutrition, signs of preterm labor, safe sleep, and breastfeeding.

One client, who gave birth to a healthy baby, continues to reach out to her case manager for support. She participates in Healthier Mom’s and Babies sister program, “Own Your Journey Community Action Network,” that promotes women’s health and awareness in their childbearing years.

Other programs offered include Healthy Start, Nurse Family Partnership, DadUp fatherhood support, Own Your Journey health education, Baby and Me Tobacco Free, and Cribs for Kids, as well as maternal mental health services.

For more information, please visit www.healthiermomsandbabies.org or call 260.469.4076.