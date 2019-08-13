Dole recalls baby spinach at Indiana Kroger, Target stores

Dole Vegetables Inc. is recalling baby spinach, seen here.

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is recalling some of its baby spinach over Salmonella concerns. Retailers that sold the possibly contaminated spinach include Kroger and Target.

This precautionary Recall notification is being issued due to a sample of Baby Spinach which yielded a positive result for Salmonella in a random sample test conducted by the Department of Agriculture in Michigan.

The spinach being recalled has a use-by-date of August 5th. It was sold in stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

This product is expired and should no longer be on retail shelves. Consumers are advised to check product they have in their homes and discard any product matching these lot and UPC codes and Use-by dates.

No illnesses have been reported in association with the Recall.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause foodborne illness in a person who eats a food item contaminated with it. Symptoms of infection may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness primarily impacts young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Most healthy adults and children rarely become seriously ill after exposure to Salmonella.

No other Dole products are included in the recall.

Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day. Learn more by visiting the Food and Drug Administration website.