FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick or treaters will be getting their fair share of candy this Halloween, but what do you do if your child is allergic to certain ingredients?

According to the CDC, food allergies are thought to happen in 4-6% of children and 4% of adults.

Allergic reactions include rash, hives, swelling, vomiting, or in severe reactions, shortness of breath or wheezing. These can become life threatening if not treated immediately.

In 2006, The Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act went into effect. This law requires that foods be clearly labeled to identify the eight major food allergens (wheat, milk, soy, egg, peanut, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish).

Although manufactures are required to label the major food allergens on their packaging, they aren’t required to put those on fun or snack sized candies handed out to trick or treaters..

“I’ve talked to parents with food allergen children, about the importance of not only them looking at labels, but the kids being aware of the labels especially at a young age. You are your best advocate when it comes to preventing a severe allergic reaction.” Heather Willison, Nurse Practitioner at Parkview physicians group asthma allergy and immunology

Some candies that have the most common food allergens include Swedish Fish, Skittles, Starburst, Sour Patch Kids, Nerds, Smarties, and Dots.

There are ways though to give your child the same Halloween experience as everyone else. The Teal Pumpkin Project allows for a safe trick-or-treating experience by showing respect to those who are faced with managing food allergies or other health conditions.

When you place a teal pumpkin on your porch or a teal pumpkin poster in your window, you are letting trick or treaters know you are passing out non candy items.

Popular items to pass out include glow sticks, pencils, vampire teeth, notepads, balls, small toys, and playing cards.

To print out a poster to put in your window, you can visit their website.