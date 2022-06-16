FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– With power still out in parts of Fort Wayne, many people have had to throw away food in their refrigerators and freezers. The Department of Health and Fort Wayne Fire Departments are pairing up to make sure you do it in a safe manner.

The two departments came together to aid the Waynedale community.

The Department of Health bought and packaged food safety kits. The Department of Health bought and packaged food safety kits and the Fire Department is handing them out at Station No. 5.

The safety kits include thick trash bags, gloves, and hand sanitizer. They are free and able to be picked up from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are limited to two per household.

The health department food in those appliances only last so long without power. Food stays good for four hours in the fridge, and 48 hours in the freezer. After that time, it will need to be thrown away properly.

When throwing away the spoiled food, leave it in it’s original package so you don’t have to handle the food itself. This will limit the spread of harmful bacteria onto your body. Package it in the dark, thicker bags provided in the kit without other trash items.

Don’t leave bags with spoiled food on the ground so you don’t attract pests like rodents and other animals. Make sure to use the gloves in the kit to handle the spoiled food, and wash your hands thoroughly after you throw it away.

After you have thrown it all away, wipe down the surfaces it was placed, leaked, or spilled on to eliminate the spread of foodborne illness.

Mindy Waldron the Department administrator at the health department reminds us, “When in doubt, throw it out. Do not taste it to test it.”