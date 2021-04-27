‘He was the nicest man you’ll ever meet’: Neighbors remember man from Silver Alert turned homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Community is in shock and mourning after the heinous alleged murder of 55-year old Shane Nguyen.

According to his neighbors, Nguyen was known in the neighborhood as “John”. He is described as one of the nicest people in the neighborhood and a family man, who loved his wife and two sons. He is also remembered for always wearing a smile on his face and offering a helping hand.

“He was very well know. He has his food truck. He owns a restaurant. His wife owns a nail business,” said Nguyen’s neighbor of 20 years. “His boys are at Bishop Dwenger. They are in the band together, so they are band parents. They always volunteer. He was big in the church.”

One of his neighbors who did not want to go on camera told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that Nguyen offered him many free meals from his food truck.

Many of Nguyen’s neighbors stressed how frightening it is that someone would not only murder him, but also dismember his body.

“He was just walking out of the Coliseum after he got his COVID shot and they just picked him,” one neighbor said. “I’m just in shock, we all are.”

WANE 15 was not able to speak with family members, but neighbors said his wife is holding up okay. One neighbor said Nguyen’s widow is not only mourning for her husband, but she is also hurting for the suspects’ parents.

This story is still developing, WANE 15 will update as more information develops.