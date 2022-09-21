The iPhone 14 is displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

(NEXSTAR) – Apple’s newest phone, the iPhone 14, hasn’t been on the market for long but users are already struggling to use some of its basic features.

Specifically, some users have been reporting problems with iMessage and FaceTime since unboxing their new iPhones.

Apple acknowledged the problems in a support document released last week, saying iMessage and FaceTime may “not complete activation on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.”

If you have an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, Apple says you may notice that you can’t receive iMessage or FaceTime calls; your texts to other Apple devices appear in a green bubble rather than a blue bubble; conversations in Messages appear as two threads instead of one; or your messages may appear to come from your email address rather than your phone number on another person’s phone.

To resolve any of these issues, Apple recommends updating your phone to the latest version of iOS. Though Apple just released a major iOS update last week, iOS 16, Forbes reports Apple has rolled out an update – iOS 16.0.1 – specifically for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro to address “important bug fixes.” Those include problems with iMessage and FaceTime, zooming in on certain photos, and single sign-on apps.

Unfortunately, some users may still have issues with Messages and FaceTime after updating to iOS 16.0.1, according to Apple.

In this case, users should ensure their phone line is turned on under Settings, then Cellular. If you have multiple SIMs, be sure to select the phone number you want to use, Apple explains. While in Settings, tap on Messages, then tap Send & Receive. From there, tap on the phone number you want to use for Messages. Back in Settings, you’ll want to tap on FaceTime and do the same process – select the number you want to use for FaceTime.

A second update specifically for the newest iPhones may be coming soon to address another major issue – troubles with the camera. Apple told Bloomberg on Monday the update, expected to be available next week, is aimed at fixing the rear camera, which users have reported will physically shake when used in some apps like Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

The 48-megapixel camera on the iPhone 14 has been one of the most highly touted features of the new model, surpassing the 12-megapixel cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max versions.

The iPhone 14 was launched on Friday, September 16. Customers were seen lining up outside Apple stores to get ahold of the newest iPhone, which is now expected to take weeks to arrive to customers buying it online through Apple, according to Bloomberg.

Apple has not yet responded to Nexstar’s request for comment regarding issues with the iPhone 14.