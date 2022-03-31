FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As a young man, Harvey Cocks Jr. set out for New York City to play the only role in life he knew:

That of an actor and entertainer.

As an older man in Fort Wayne, he found the roles he was truly born to play:

That of an artist, a teacher, a leader, a husband and father and friend and, in this city’s theater circles, an absolute legend.

The former executive director of the Fort Wayne Youtheatre died Thursday at the age of 96.

Harvey Cocks, Jr., courtesy of Youtheatre

“Harvey Cocks Jr. has taken his final bow and left the stage,” the Youtheatre announced in a media release.

Born April 3, 1925, Cocks’ family came to Fort Wayne first in 1929 and then again in 1939, according to Youtheatre. His father was a promotor for Paramount Pictures before taking over the Emboyd Theatre, which is now the Embassy.

So the stage was in Cocks’ blood from an early age.

After high school he passed up a chance to go to Carnegie Tech, which is now Carnegie Mellon, and headed for New York City and Broadway. He got on his first Broadway show just a few days off the bus, according to Youtheatre, and eventually earned a spot on the original Life with Father.

Cocks acted for three-and-a-half years on that show, which is still the longest running play in Broadway history.

In 1958 he married fellow actress and dancer Jean Hansen. The couple had two children. After his father passed away, Cocks moved his family to Fort Wayne to take over Quimby Village, which his father owned at the time.

Cocks thought the move would be brief, but his wife convinced him to raise the kids in Fort Wayne.

In 1977, the Fort Wayne Youtheatre came calling. The organization needed a new director, and Cocks agreed to the gig. He again thought it would something brief, but instead it turned into his life’s work.

During his tenure, he taught thousands of students in over 800 Saturdays of acting classes and directed hundreds of plays, according to Youtheatre officials. He wrote many of the plays himself, including one called The Boy from Fairmount, which chronicled the life of James Dean.

He taught his final class in 2019 at the age of 94, and remained a constant presence at the theatre, coming in roughly three days a week until the global pandemic made that impossible.

Harvey Cocks in Life with Father, courtesy of Youtheatre

“Harvey was the heart and soul of Youtheatre for over 40 years, passionately believing in and promoting the social and educational value of theatre arts in the lives of young people,” Todd Espeland, executive and artistic director of the theatre, said in a media release. “They say success is achieved by standing on the shoulders of giants. Harvey Cocks was truly one of those giants.”

Youtheatre plans to honor and celebrate Cocks in the days to come, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

He is survived by his children, Ann and Christopher, plus “countless friends who rightly consider him family,” Youtheatre officials said.