FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The building next to Hall’s Original Drive-in was torn down on Monday.

Demolition crews were seen tearing down the neighboring building called “Halls Takes the Cake” to create more parking space for surrounding businesses.

The rising popularity of Crescendo Coffee & More and Clyde Theatre will utilize the space for additional parking.

Plans for the neighboring Lester’s event space will be announced at a later date.