GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - You are loved. That is what a church group in Grant County is reminding the homeless in the community through the Father's Market, an outreach program.

"We noticed a lot of homeless population down here. A lot of people walking around that just looked like they needed someone to care," said Sarah McGibbon, founder of The Father's Market. "Just to give them a smile and ask 'can we pray about anything.' We don't know what people are going through and sometimes just a cold cup of water can go a long way."