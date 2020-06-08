Haircuts for the homeless are Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three businesses decided to come together to help the homeless by providing free haircuts and food. “We don’t have to have a big powerful platform to make a difference in someone’s life,” said organizer and State Farm Real Estate agent Marcus Elam.

He and Patrick O’ Sullivan, who owns and operates Big Apple Pizza on North Wells Street first came together to offer food gift cards to the homeless. “I asked are you okay if they patronize your business he said absolutely,” recalls Elam. “It’s nice just to be able to give back,” said O’Sullivan.

After that venture proved successful, Elam had another idea. He asked O’Sullivan if Big Apple’s lot could be used as a barber shop. “I told him I got a guy who’s one of my insurers, one of my friends, who’s a barber. Can we do this?,” Elam said. “Without hesitation Patrick was like yes I’m with it. I called Earl and Earl did the same thing, no hesitation. It was great just the way everybody reacted.”

“Anything to help anybody ya know,” said Folks. “It’s hard times out here. People need anything so maybe just this little gesture will help them get a job or help them feel good about themselves today.”

Folks doesn’t live near Big Apple Pizza. His shop is located at 1414 Oxford Street in southeast Fort Wayne. He said when Elam asked him to help out, he packed up his clippers to spend three hours giving to others, because many others have given to him.

“It means a lot because a lot of people have donated and been good to me in my lifetime and I just want to give some back to the community,” said Folks. “It doesn’t have to be on my side of town. It could be anywhere. I just felt good giving something back.”

“It’s hard enough to get your haircut anyway, even if you’re not in need these days. So just giving back feels good, feels positive, makes you feel good. It put a smile on my face and hopefully everyone else’s face,” said O’Sullivan.

The free haircuts and food giveaway was a first for the group. They plan to hold more events in the future.