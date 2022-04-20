FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Habitat for Humanity kicked off their 2022 build this morning by putting up a new home for a deserving family.

Habitat is looking to build a record 19 homes this year for hard working and deserving families. It would be the most it has built in a season in the local affiliate’s history.

Habitat has been around for 36 years, and in its time, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne has averaged around seven homes built per year. Since 2020, the non-profit home builder has exceeded that historic annual average, and this year’s goal of 19 homes nearly triples it.

The need for affordable homeownership opportunities continues to grow in the Greater Fort Wayne area, and Habitat is excited to meet that need by continui9ng to raise its impact on the community through increased home production.

“Habitat seeks to provide compressive housing solutions that not only meet our family’s needs today, but also creates housing stock that will be desirable on the secondary market in the future. Homes that can accommodate larger families, and additional amenities such as multiple bathrooms, help to ensure our investments in housing stock continue to generate positive returns for our community for generations to come.” Andrew Gritzmaker, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

All of the homes Habitat builds will be located in Fort Wayne’s southeast quadrant this build season. They have found great success in recent years, and a large part of that is due to the growing number of organizations, corporations, and government agencies that have joined the mission.

Collaboration has and will continue to be a key component of Habitat’s strategic plan moving forward.

If you would like to apply for a home with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, or find ways to help and volunteer, you can visit their website.