Habitat for Humanity kicks-off 2020 build season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Habitat for Humanity kicks off their 2020 build season on Friday in collaboration with Lancia Homes.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne is a nonprofit, non-denominational Christian housing ministry that brings together volunteers and local investors with qualified families providing them the opportunity of affordable homeownership in Allen, Huntington, and Wells counties. Greater Fort Wayne Habitat has provided homes to more than 243 families in the region in the past 33 years.

The first three of ten homes this year are set to be built in Victoria Lakes Subdivision located in New Haven.

The model home chosen, the Anna Maria, will be a two-story, 1,804 square foot home featuring three bedrooms, two baths, a two-car garage, and a front porch.

With this being the first build in the New Haven community since 2009, Habitat is excited to partner with a fellow homebuilder. Each homeowner is required to place a down payment on their home and complete 400 hours of sweat equity to obtain an affordable mortgage.

Walls for the first Habitat home are set to go up a week after the press conference during Habitat’s Women Build Kick-off Friday, June 19.

Volunteer spots are still available, visit habitatgfw.volunteerhub.com to view available dates and times.

For more information on this organization and how to get involved visit habitatgfw.com.