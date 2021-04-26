Habitat build for mother and son is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ashlee Cochrane and her son Theo are working with skilled home building volunteers from around the area to help build their new home, courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

“As a single mom I didn’t think I would get to this point in my life for a long time,” said Cochrane. I’m so excited.”

The Cochrane’s home is the first build of the 2021 season for Habitat for Humanity. Mother and son are having their home built on Drover Street in Huntington, in a lot donated by Tom and Rosie Wall.



“We acquired lots from a previous business and we used to sell modular and manufacturing housing,” said Wall. “We stopped doing that and so we had these extra lots and we started donating them to the Habitat group.”

“It’s just nice to see the investment in the community by people who may not have a chance to have a good and safe home,” said Wall’s wife Rosie.



“This has been a long time coming,” said Cochrane. “This was supposed to happen last year but because of the pandemic it didn’t. I’m so ready for all of this. I’m so excited. I can’t wait to be in my home.”

“She’ll spend a lot of days out here helping build her own house but the level of pride and ownership that comes with it, is something that can’t be replaced,” said Andrew Gritzmaker, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Greater Fort Wayne.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for my whole life,” said Cochrane’s young son Theo. “This is the moment I’ve been waiting for.”

The Cochrane’s are looking forward to moving in sometime this August. Their home is one of 12 Habitat plans to complete this year