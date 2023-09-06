VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An exciting day for Vigo County and the state of Indiana – that was the collective message spoken by numerous state, local, and company officials as ENTEK held a groundbreaking for its upcoming $1.5B lithium battery separator manufacturing facility.

Image of shovels ready for breaking ground at ENTEK facility. (WTWO)

The groundbreaking began at 10 a.m. Wednesday with comments from company officials about why they chose Vigo County to house the planned 345 acre facility. The group says the construction of the facility will create 600 jobs and then the facility itself is expected to create 640 new jobs by the end of 2027.

Governor Eric Holcomb

Governor Eric Holcomb spoke about what an exciting opportunity this facility is for not only the local area but the state as a whole as he promoted the Hoosier state as the number one state for manufacturing per capita.

“I couldn’t be more proud and grateful. To Vigo County, welcome to the billion-dollar Indiana club,” Holcomb said.

The site is located just south of Dallas Drive in Vigo County.

Larry Bucshon

Representative Larry Bucshon echoed the Governor’s sentiments in explaining that the officials at ENTEK recognize the importance of American-made products.

State Senator Jon Ford

State Senator Jon Ford, who represents Terre Haute, said the Wabash Valley is here and ready to help grow the frontier of electric vehicles.

“It’s exciting! 600 high-paying technology jobs that will put us at the forefront of the new frontier of EVs,” Ford said.

Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer and representatives from Senator Mike Braun and Todd Young’s office also made remarks.

The Clayco organization will be tasked with constructing the facility. Clayco President Anthony Johnson said that his company is excited to bring this facility to the community.

“The business of building has a lot to do with numbers, but at Clayco it has more to do with the community, people, and businesses with whom we work,” Johnson said.

Johnson explained that the facility will sit on 345 acres of land, require 80,000 cubic yards of concrete, and 600 construction jobs to complete. Johnson said the space inside the facility could house 33 NFL football fields.

“We’re building a space where careers will be made,” Johnson said.

WTWO’s Jen Thompson attended the festivities and spoke with numerous officials regarding today’s groundbreaking and what comes next for the location of the coming ENTEK Lithium Battery Separator Facility. Tune in tonight on WAWV News at 5 and WTWO News at 6 to learn more. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.