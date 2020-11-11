Groundbreaking ceremony begins work on the Vietnam Wall replica

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum broke ground on Veterans Day for the Vietnam Wall coming to Fort Wayne.

The project will be at 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne. Close to 100 veterans were at the ceremony which began at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The 360 foot 80% replica of the original Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C. has been in the works since arriving in Fort Wayne back in May of this year” according to Commander Greg Bedford. “Covid 19 has slowed both fund raising and construction scheduling for months. Hagerman Construction will start by installing all concrete footers and support structuring for the wall. Crosby Excavating will be preparing all property in and around the wall for further construction.”

The Vietnam Wall has 58,320 names of fallen heroes inscribed on this anodized aluminum structure. 1534 names on the wall are from the state of Indiana. 79 names are from Allen County.

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum continues to seek donations for the completion of this project. Donations are accepted online at honoringforever.org or by mailing your donation to Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum P.O. Box 26 Arcola, In. 46704. You can also drop off a donation at the Shrine and Museum when you are visiting at 2122 O’ Day Road Fort Wayne, IN 46818