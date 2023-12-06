FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Last week, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health warned residents about an unusual illness in dogs being reported across the country.

The illness starts with a dry cough and includes symptoms like lethargy, fever, decreased appetite, and nasal discharge among others.

A Fort Wayne animal groomer wants to urge dog owners to not fear the “mystery” illness.

Joanna Keefe, the owner of Joana’s Animal Grooming Salon on Lima Rd., told WANE 15 that she saw an issue where many people didn’t take their dogs in for grooming during the pandemic because people weren’t really leaving their homes.

She said they later saw dogs with nails embedded in their paws, matted hair, or cuts on their skin because their owner tried to do the grooming themselves.

“Those kinds of things are more concerning [than the illness] to us and the community of groomers and vets,” Keefe said.

Keefe added that people should keep getting their dogs groomed so long as the dog is not showing symptoms, and the owner believes in and trusts the facility they’re going to is clean and safe. Facilities that don’t allow dog-to-dog contact are also important, she said.

“Grooming is one of the most important things. We detect a lot of things that people at home won’t detect. Grooming is a necessity not just a luxury for your animal’s health,” Keefe added.

Not much is known about the mystery illness. Keefe noted that it hasn’t been determined whether it’s a virus or bacteria and if there’s a treatment.

The State Board of Animal Health said there’ve been reports of it in the Hoosier state from vets in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Bloomington and Evansville. There was one case reported where the dog died due to the disease.

Keefe said information they’ve received suggests it’s more of a threat to immunocompromised dogs and older dogs, but for young, healthy dogs it should pass just like a cold.

She said if a dog does display symptoms, the owner should then keep it at home until the sickness passes and also seek advice from a veterinarian.