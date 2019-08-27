Gronk announces partnership with CBD company

NEW YORK (WWLP) – Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced that he will be partnering with Abacus Health Products, a company that produces CBD products.

The announcement was made during a news conference on Tuesday morning. Gronk said for the first time in his life he is pain-free due to CBD.

He also addressed comeback rumors.

“I needed to recover. I was not in a good place,” Gronk said. “Football was bringing me down and I didn’t like it and I was losing that joy in life. Joy. I really was and I was fighting through it.”

Gronk said returning to football is not completely out of the question but not in the foreseeable future. “I knew my decision and I knew what I was doing when I made the decision. Going back to football is kind of the craziest thing to me right now.”

He said he hopes professional sports organizations consider allowing CBD products for players’ recovery.

“I believe it is the safest alternative way for a player to deal with pain,” Gronk said.

The three-time Super Bowl Champion retired with 79 TD catches, which is third all-time by a tight end.