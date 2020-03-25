Grocery store chain Publix to install plexiglass barriers at registers amid coronavirus pandemic

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Publix has confirmed it is working to add physical barriers between customers and employees in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to a spokesperson with Publix, the Florida grocery-store chain is installing plexiglass barriers at its registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.

Installations will begin this coming weekend and are expected to be fully installed companywide within the next two weeks.

