GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police have announced the arrest of 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El in connection to the deadly shooting of a Whiteland Community High School sophomore who was shot and killed while at a bus stop on Thursday morning.

Tyrique Sevin Radford El

Radford El was arrested by the Greenwood Police Department on Thursday and faces a preliminary charge of murder.

The shooting occurred around 6:50 a.m. at a bus stop located in the area of Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive.

Witnesses said 16-year-old Temario Stokes Jr. had been waiting at the bus stop when someone in a black hoodie came up and shot him several times. Police stated the shooting was believed to be targeted.

After the shooting, the suspect fled from the scene leading several schools in Greenwood and Whiteland to go into lockdown.

Police were actively searching for the suspect and didn’t announce Ranford El’s arrest until after 4 p.m. Greenwood police didn’t release the suspect’s name at the time but Radford El’s identity was later confirmed by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

Family were the first to identify the victim as 16-year-old Stokes Jr. Stokes’s mother said he was the eldest of three children and that the family had just moved to the neighborhood in April.

A witness said the area where the shooting occurred was usually a quiet area but had been awoken early by the gunfire.

“The guilt and sadness I feel for their families. The fact that I was upset that I was woken up early by the sounds of their child being taken from them. That could have been any of us. That could have been any of us,” the witness said.

Greenwood police are expected to release more information tomorrow about the arrest of Radford El.