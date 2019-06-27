Greek Fest returns for 39th annual weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Opa! Greek Fest is back in Fort Wayne for its 39th year.

The event runs Thursday through Sunday at Headwaters Park.

The usual favorites like Greek dancing demonstrations, gyros, baklava, beer, and all other things Greek will be available to the public.

There will also be a 5K walk/run starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Visit RunRace.net for more information.

Hours for the festival are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Sunday hours run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free each day until 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. After that, general admission for anyone over 16 years old costs $5. Sunday is free all day.

And if you can’t make it to the festival, but still want a taste of Greece, Waiter-on-the-Way will be available to deliver it to you.

You can find more information about Greek Fest 2019 at www.FortWayneGreekFestival.org.