Grant County police chase ends in fiery crash, passenger ejected

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Marion man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in Grant County that resulted in a fiery crash and his 18-year-old passenger ejected Friday night.

Nigel R. Clement, 20, from Marion, is charged with the following:

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle Resulting in Injury

Resisting Law Enforcement on Foot

Reckless Driving Resulting in Injury

Police said Clement led deputies on an almost 15 minute chase, at speeds over 100 mph, and struck a utility pole in the town of Sweetser, a gas main resulting in a gas leak, and began to roll.

As the vehicle was rolling, an 18-year-old woman of Marion was ejected out the back window of the car into the grass before the vehicle came to a rest on its top, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. Clement then climbed out the back window of the vehicle and began to run away.

A deputy was able to catch up with Clement and take him into custody. The vehicle then caught on fire and officers on scene reported hearing what they believed to be ammunition going off from inside the vehicle as it burnt, a news release said.

Marion General Hospital Ambulance personal arrived on the scene and began treatment on the driver and the female passenger ejected. A helicopter was called to the scene as a precautionary measure for her and she was air lifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne. Clement was transported to Marion General Hospital for treatment. Both were later released with minor injuries.

Police said misdemeanor and six other traffic infractions were committed during the pursuit. Bond for Clement is set at $1,005 cash. Toxicology is also pending at this time so more charges could follow, authorities added.

At this time no photo is available of Clement as he is yet to be booked into jail, police said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department said it all began after the dispatch center received a complaint in reference to several vehicles drag racing, described as three motorcycles and possibly a black in color Dodge Charger.

The department said this is still an active investigation and more information will be released at a later time.