WARNING: The following story contains some graphic content that might not be suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He defended the honor of his fiancé.

The problem is, he’s accused of using a gun while doing so.

And that landed him in jail.

Jonnie Faust

Allen County prosecutors on Thursday formally charged 27-year-old Jonnie P. Faust with a felony count of criminal recklessness in connection to a night he’s accused of running a man off his Grabill property while firing a gun.

Allen County police were called to the home this past Saturday about about 7:30 p.m.

There, Faust said he was in the home with several people he knew, including his fiancé, and one man he did not know. Faust told police in Allen Superior Court documents the group had been drinking.

At one point, the man Faust did not know began saying inappropriate things about Faust’s fiancé. The man started talking about “tying her up and raping her,” according to court documents. Faust asked the man to leave and that he was no longer welcome in his home, court documents said.

Faust also admitted to chasing the man out of his home with a gun. He fired two shots into the ground in the man’s direction, according to court documents. Faust told detectives he was not trying to shoot the man but instead was trying to scare him, court documents said.

“What would you do if it was your family,” he asked the arresting officer multiple times, according to court documents.

Booked into Allen County Lockup that night on a felony count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, Faust was given a monitored release.